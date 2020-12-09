2 year anniversary of early December snowstorm

December 9, 2018 was a snowy Sunday for locations in and north of the Triangle.

An early December storm produced between 2 and 9 inches of snow in Wake County.

Snow was confined mainly along and north of Interstate-40. Locations farther south, like Fayetteville, didn’t see an accumulating snowfall.

The highest snowfall totals from the event were mainly in the Triad were widespread 10-15 inch snowfall totals were reported.

In our area, the highest amounts were in parts of Person, Orange, Granville, and Vance counties where 8-12 inches of snow were common.

The biggest winner from this event was Concord in Person County which reported 16 inches of snow, the highest amount reported in the National Weather Service Raleigh coverage area.