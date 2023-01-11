RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From winter storms to wildfires and hurricanes to tornadoes, 2022 had no shortage of weather and climate disasters.

In a new report released Tuesday, 2022 brought a total of 18 weather and climate disasters which totaled more than $1 billion each. All 18 disasters came to a tab of $165 billion total.

The weather disaster that brought the most devastation was Hurricane Ian, which on its own caused nearly $113 billion in damage, and is now considered the third-most costly hurricane on record in the U.S. behind only Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey.

Last year also brought two separate billion-dollar tornado outbreaks. The first occurred on March 30, when more than 80 tornadoes were reported across the Gulf Coast including Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida.

The second took place from April 4-6 with more than 100 tornadoes reported, most across the south, including an EF-4 in Pembroke, Georgia which resulted in one fatality.

Significant drought continued for much of the western United States with many major reservoirs dropping to record or near-record lows.

Wildfires also caused more than $1 billion in damage through the spring and fall. One of those was the Hermits Peak Fire in New Mexico which burned more than 341,000 acres — the largest wildfire in that state’s history.

Courtesy NOAA

July brought major flash flooding to parts of Missouri and Kentucky. More than a foot of rain fell quickly across the St. Louis, Missouri area, and eastern Kentucky had more than 14″ of rain, washing away homes, and killing nearly 40 people.

There were nine severe weather events that caused more than $1 billion in damage, including a hailstorm that impacted communities in Texas back in February.

Most recently western New York had one of their worst blizzards in recent history with more than 4 feet of snow, nearly 80 mph winds, and wind chills between 10° and 30° below zero for several days.

Those were only a few of those 18 weather and climate disasters of the last year.

When you add it all up, 474 people were killed and $165 billion in damage was caused, making 2022 the third-most costly on record, only behind 2017 and 2005.

The data from the mentioned report comes from NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information and you can read more on how they complied the data here.