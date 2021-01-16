VIDEO: Snow falls at Hyco Lake in Person County; some flakes seen in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Weather forecasters warned there was a chance of snow Saturday — even though it was well above freezing — and they were right.

Some heavy snow was seen around mid-afternoon at Hyco Lake in Person County. There were also a few flakes mixed with rain in Raleigh around 2:30 p.m.

CBS 17 reporter and anchor Russ Bowen captured video of the heavy snow at Hyco Lake around 2:30 p.m.

Of course, there was no accumulation from the snow, which quickly melted as soon as it hit the ground.

Saturday has been quite brisk with highs in the middle to upper 40s; but with a sharp westerly wind, it has felt like the 30s most of the day.

Some clouds moved through midday with a trough of low pressure passing by the area. The snow came from the system that moved through.

