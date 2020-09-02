Wake County opens cooling stations during September heat

With heat index values forecast to top 105 Wednesday and Thursday, Wake County has opened four cooling stations around the county for those who may not be able to stay cool where they are.

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, each center is completing temperature checks and asking health questions as people enter the building. Inside the cooling center, you will find seats marked off for social distancing, and masks are available for those who need them inside the building as well. These centers opened back in July as well, and anytime the heat index gets above 105 for two days or more, these centers open. Wake County officials stress that these are open for anyone who needs it.

“One of the most important things to understand about heat-related emergencies is that everybody is susceptible to a heat-related emergency, doesn’t matter how healthy, how fit you are, what your age is, you’re still susceptible for that, so everybody’s got to take precautions,” explains Jeffrey Hammerstein, Assistant Chief of Wake County EMS.

The four locations in Wake County and their hours of operations are:

Swinburne Building, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.