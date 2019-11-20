Wake County preparing to tackle wintry roads

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Department of Transportation and contract workers were out Wednesday making sure their trucks are ready for the inevitable wintry precipitation event this winter. Crews want to make sure everything is in working order prior to their first real test.

Jason Dunigan, Wake County maintenance engineer, explained, “Hopefully, you find stuff that’s wrong with the equipment now. You don’t to find it during the event. You want to catch that stuff before an event happens.”

The trucks were being calibrated to properly distribute brine and salt on the over 6,000 lane miles they are responsible for in Wake County.

“If you put too much out, it’s going to bounce off the road and you’re going to be melting snow on the shoulder and not in the lane. We shoot for 250 pounds per lane mile of material,” said Dunigan.

With 110 pieces of equipment ready to go this winter, including 15 new motor graders, crews are prepared to make sure you can travel safely.

Dunigan explained, “We’re the first line of defense to do that when an event like this happens. We have to keep the roads where you can pass by on the roads.”

One of the biggest challenges this winter will be construction. It’s all over Wake County, and that makes clearing the roads a challenge.

“You know, on a normal event with no project on 40 going towards Johnston County, the left lane can push to the median and the right two lanes can push to the shoulder,” Dunigan said. “There are some spots out there right now where that’s not going to be able to happen.”

