Warm Fall weather not a detriment to plants



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Through the first eight days of November, 2020 is tied for the fourth warmest start to the month on record in Raleigh. Temperatures are supposed to gradually drop through November, but this warm start has some plants confused. Don’t worry though, as your plants will be fine even if they start blooming.

“If they’re hard in our zone, they are just going through their night of natural cycle,” explains Claire Craven, a landscape designer at Logan’s One Stop Garden Shop in Raleigh. “They will go dormant; they might be tricked, so you might see a few blooms that end up getting lost throughout the winter. If could be that you have a few less blooms in the Spring, but most likely they will go back dormant when the lower temperatures hit.”

Many yards are also already aerated, and the warm temperatures, and wet weather this week, will actually help your grass when Spring arrives.

“If they have already aerated and seeded, then just let nature run its course. The warmer weather just ensures some higher germination rates, but it’s just going to follow its course,” says Craven.

You can plant year round in North Carolina. The only real dangers to plants blooming this late in the year are to non-native plants like lemon or tropical trees which should already be protected.