Weather can determine voter turnout and who wins the election

The weather on Election Day can be make or break for candidates vying for the highest office. Research suggests that the clear weather on Election Day 1960 resulted in JFK winning the White House over Richard Nixon. Rain in Pensacola, Florida on Election Day 2000 may have cost Al Gore the state and the presidency. Weather, it turns out, can help bolster support for one candidate and minimize support for another.

Rain has the biggest impact on Election Day turnout. A poll in 2012 found that more supporters of Barack Obama were likely to be deterred by rain than Mitt Romney. A study in 2007 found that rain or snow usually leads to lower voter turnout and those who do show up tend to vote Republican.

When it is warm, studies suggest voter turnout is higher and incumbents are more likely to win reelection.

The forecast for Tuesday calls for little rain over the entire Lower 48 and mild temperatures. However, the forecast for Tuesday may not have as big of an impact as in years past. Almost 60% of those polled who would be Biden voters have already voted early. Likewise, almost 60% of voters polled who plan to vote for Trump will likely vote on Election Day.