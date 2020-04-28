Weather experiment – hygrometer

One measurement we are used to discussing in the summertime is the humidity. Humidity is nothing more than how much moisture is in the air. There are a couple of ways we describe humidity. Relative humidity is how much moisture the air can hold. For example, if the air has a relative humidity of 50 percent, that means it is filled to half of its capacity with water vapor. Relative humidity is based on temperature. Dew point tells us the temperature to which the air needs to be cooled for humidity to reach 100 percent. It is dependent on the amount of moisture in the air, so it is considered an absolute measure of humidity.

You can measure the humidity inside your house (which will be about the same as the humidity outside, unless you are in a sauna) by making a hygrometer. Old hygrometers used horse hair to get the measure. We will use a long strand of human hair.

Ingredients you will need:

1 large piece of cardboard

1 long strand of hair

2 pieces of tape

1 piece of construction paper

1 thumbtack or push pin

The cardboard piece needs to be large enough to fold a section over so that it can stand on itself. From here, make five lines on the cardboard paper that will be used to measure between dry and humid air. Tape the piece of hair to the board and use the construction paper to cut out a large arrow. The air will need to face the middle of your markings and be attached to the board with the push pin. Tape the bottom of the hair to the construction paper arrow.

As humidity increases, the hair will absorb the water in grow in length, causing the arrow to point downward. The opposite will be true in dry air, causing it to be shorter and the arrow to point upward.