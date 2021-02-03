Weather tries to be a non-factor in Super Bowl games

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

When the game kicks off on Sunday, it will be tied for the latest date a Super Bowl has been played.

This is the first game in Tampa since 2009 and the second straight year the game has been played in a Florida city.

The NFL typically plans the Super Bowl in warm-weather cities or domes, with the exception of the 2014 game in New Jersey.

Despite the Northeast Super Bowl game, the coldest temperature for the Super Bowl outside is actually in New Orleans in 1972 at 43 degrees.

Interestingly, the warmest games played were both in California with temperatures in the 80s.

The coldest temperature for a game in Florida is 57 in Miami in 1976.

Nearly 40 percent of the Super Bowls played have had rain at least nearby on gameday.

The wettest Super Bowl was the 2007 edition in Miami.

Only three Super Bowls have featured snow, all the games were indoors, and the 2000 game in Atlanta is the only one to see an ice storm.

The forecast in Tampa for Sunday calls for rain showers and highs in the 70s.