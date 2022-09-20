RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina won’t get a direct hit from Fiona, but the storm will have some impact on our coast this week. That’s because hurricanes, especially major hurricanes like Fiona, create a lot of wave energy.

So as Fiona moves north and gets stronger, the waves are going to get bigger. One weather forecast model predicts wave heights could be up to almost 30 feet when Fiona is at its strongest.

While this hurricane will thankfully stay far away from North Carolina, our friends along the coast will still feel some indirect impacts. Waves along the coast, and especially along the Outer Banks, could get as high as 10 feet, and remain around 4 to 5 feet through Saturday.

This means that waters are going to be rough, so if you’re planning a beach weekend be extra careful. Fortunately, beach staff will be making sure you know the proper ways to stay safe.

“We spread our staff well so they can interact with the public in a good way, getting good information out to them that is timely for the conditions they are looking at, at that moment,” said David Elder, the Ocean Rescue Supervisor at Kill Devil Hills. “Enjoy the view, take it as it is, and try to help us keep the beach a safe day for everybody so we can all walk off the beach with a smile on our face.”

Elder says typically the rip current risk goes up after the storm has moved past, which would be this weekend. So as a reminder, if you get caught in a rip current, don’t panic. Yell for help and swim parallel to the shoreline. Don’t swim against the current because you’ll just tire yourself out.

Also rip currents will pull you away from the coast, but they will never pull you under.

So while we are definitely happy Fiona is not coming to North Carolina, remember that indirect impacts are still possible along our coast.