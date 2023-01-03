RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the weekend torrential rain caused major flooding for many California communities, especially around the Bay Area. We saw images of cars being swept away, large trees down and landslides, all thanks to the heavy rain.
There is even more rain in the forecast for some of these same towns, which will bring beneficial rain to an area dealing with significant drought. The ground is already saturated however, meaning it won’t take much for more trees to come down, and more landslides to occur.
This rain coming in is thanks to something called an atmospheric river — so what is that?
An atmospheric river is just another name for a narrow band of high moisture content, usually coming from the tropics. In this case, it’s coming from the Pacific.
As this band of moisture moves from west to east, it can interact with land, and in the U.S. West Coast’s case, that moisture is forced up the terrain, creating the opportunity for heavy rain.
In this event impacting the West Coast, there’s also an area of low pressure which will create strong winds, increasing the chance of downed trees and power outages. When it’s all said and done, more than 3 inches of rain will fall from San Francisco northward, with more possibly arriving through the weekend.
Here’s the good news for us here at home in central North Carolina — this amount of moisture typically does not move our way since it comes from the Pacific, and we are of course closer to the Atlantic.
It has been unusually warm and muggy here recently which will bring us our own chance for rain, but thankfully, not like what our friends and family are dealing with out West.