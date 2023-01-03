RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the weekend torrential rain caused major flooding for many California communities, especially around the Bay Area. We saw images of cars being swept away, large trees down and landslides, all thanks to the heavy rain.

There is even more rain in the forecast for some of these same towns, which will bring beneficial rain to an area dealing with significant drought. The ground is already saturated however, meaning it won’t take much for more trees to come down, and more landslides to occur.

This rain coming in is thanks to something called an atmospheric river — so what is that?

An atmospheric river is just another name for a narrow band of high moisture content, usually coming from the tropics. In this case, it’s coming from the Pacific.

As this band of moisture moves from west to east, it can interact with land, and in the U.S. West Coast’s case, that moisture is forced up the terrain, creating the opportunity for heavy rain.

Crews work at repairing a sinkhole from recent storms in Daly City, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022. Northern California residents are bracing for another round of powerful storms this week after flooding from a New Year’s Eve deluge killed one person, prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 inmates in a county jail and washed away a section of a levee system that protects mostly rural farmland. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

This photo provided by Micah Crockett, District 2 Weaverville Maintenance Supervisor, shows heavy machinery removing a rock slide on State Route 299, in Trinity County, between Burnt Ranch and Hawkins Bar in Burnt Ranch, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be series of storms poised to usher in the new year, likely bringing downpours and flooding. An atmospheric river storm began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday. (Micah Crockett/Caltrans District 2 via AP)

Scott Mathers helps his mother, Patsy Costello, 88, after being trapped in her vehicle for over an hour on Astrid Drive in Pleasant Hill, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Costello drove her car on the flooded street thinking she could make it when it stalled in the two feet of water. After two hours the water had receded about a foot making it easier to rescue her. Police were called but stood by and watched after calling in a tow truck to help pull the car out of the water. Nurse Katie Leonard, of Pleasant Hill, lives down the block used her kayak to bring Costello hot tea, blankets, food and a phone to call a friend. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Cars drive through a flooded section of Harrison Road in Salinas, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

In this event impacting the West Coast, there’s also an area of low pressure which will create strong winds, increasing the chance of downed trees and power outages. When it’s all said and done, more than 3 inches of rain will fall from San Francisco northward, with more possibly arriving through the weekend.

Here’s the good news for us here at home in central North Carolina — this amount of moisture typically does not move our way since it comes from the Pacific, and we are of course closer to the Atlantic.

It has been unusually warm and muggy here recently which will bring us our own chance for rain, but thankfully, not like what our friends and family are dealing with out West.