RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fast-moving tropical system will bring North Carolina wind and rain later this week. While the system could be a category 3 hurricane when it makes landfall Wednesday morning on the west coast of Florida, it will be much weaker when it moves up the east coast and over the coast of North Carolina Thursday morning.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, Idalia is moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico with 70 mph sustained winds that are gusting up to 85 mph. The storm is moving north at 8 mph.

Central North Carolina will see impacts of wind and rain mainly later Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast impacts are based on the current track of Idalia, if the track shifts and changes, which is possible…the forecast will change too. Please check back for updates in the coming days.

WIND FORECAST:

Wind gusts are forecast to be 20-40 mph at their peak, but the gusty winds won’t start for central North Carolina until after midnight late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Strongs winds are expected Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon before calming down Thursday night.

Winds that gust up to 40 mph won’t cause widespread damage or power outages, but some are possible.

RAIN FORECAST:

Rain amounts will vary greatly depending on where you are in central North Carolina. The closer you are to the coast and the center of Idalia, the more rain and strong wind you will see. The farther away you are from the coast, the less rain you will see.

The highest rain totals will be up to five inches along the coast and possibly in Fayetteville and the Sandhills, including Wayne County and Sampson County.

Lesser amounts of rain averaging around 1-3 inches can be expected across most of central North Carolina, including the Triangle. Closer to the Virginia border, hardly any rain will fall.

The most likely timing of the rain is Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.

TORNADO THREAT:

The threat of tornadoes will likely stay along the coast and not in central North Carolina. Tropical tornadoes are usually brief and weak. They are generally confined closer to the eye of the storm and areas east and northeast of the eye. Since central North Carolina will be north and northwest, our tornado threat will be low.