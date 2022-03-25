RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Spring is officially here, but that does not always mean we get to enjoy spring temperatures.

If you have spent any time in central North Carolina around this time of the year, you know that we can have a bit of a temperature roller coaster with lots of ups and downs.

The end of this March looks to be no exception! Lows will fall back into the 30s this weekend and we’ll drop near the freezing mark by Monday morning!

Are temperatures in the 30s this late in the month abnormal? The answer is actually no!

Our average last freeze date does not occur until April!

Here in central North Carolina, our average last freeze is between April 1st and April 11th.

A light freeze has a temperature range of 32 to 36 degrees, while a normal freeze has a range of 28 to 32 degrees.

If temperatures drop below 28 degrees, then we have a hard freeze.

So when are the earliest and latest spring freeze dates for Raleigh and Fayetteville?

The earliest Raleigh had their last spring freeze of 32 degrees was all the way back in 1935! It occurred on March 1st of that year.

The latest spring freeze for the City of Oaks happened in 1977 on May 10th.

In Fayetteville, the earliest occurred on March 2, 1938. The latest was over a century ago! You have to go all the way back to April 26th in 1919.

Remember that freeze warnings, watches and frost advisories are only issued during the growing season. That means it can still be quite frosty for plants and pets without any cold weather alerts in place.

If you have any plants that are sensitive to the cold, you will want to cover them or bring them inside if possible.

You also want to make sure that any outdoor pets have a place to stay warm.

Although we won’t be too “frozen” this weekend, you may want to keep your coat handy instead of wanting to “let it go.”