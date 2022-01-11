When does central North Carolina normally get snow?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With everyone talking about the potential for snow this weekend, let’s take a step back and talk about snow in our part of North Carolina.

On average, most of our snow falls during the month of January. This has a lot to do with cold air finally pushing south, but also enough muggy air lingering around providing moisture for that snow to develop.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a snowy winter. So far this winter we’ve only had a trace in the Triangle, and only a few inches north of U.S. 64 just a few weeks ago. Last year we didn’t even pick up 2 inches of snow.

The last winter where we had snowfall higher than our average of 5.2 inches was the winter of 2018 and 2019 where we came in just shy of 9 inches. In that case, the snow actually came in two days in December — not January.

We have had some snowy Januarys in the past. In fact, the snowiest day in January here in central North Carolina happened just over 20 years ago on January 25, 2000, when 17.9 inches of snow fell in a single day.

Back in December, Jonathan Blaes, Meteorologist-In Charge at the National Weather Service in Raleigh, talked to CBS 17 about getting ready for winter weather. Blaes said we can have impacts at any time during the winter, but right now is when we need to be extra aware of the forecast.

“Any point from early December all the way through early March, or even mid-March, we have a threat of some winter weather,” Blaes said. “Probably the period of greatest risk would be January into February.”

So even if we don’t get snow this weekend, if you’re really wanting it, on average, get your hopes up in January.