When were the hottest and coldest Valentine’s Days in the Triangle?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Valentine’s Day 2022 year was sunny but cold, so if you’re trying to think warm thoughts to offset the cooler weather, we don’t have to go back very far.

Our warmest Valentine’s Day on record was in 1989 when the Triangle had a high temperature of 78 degrees.

We have to go way back to find our coldest Valentine’s Day. In 1916, the Triangle only had a high temperature of 27 degrees.

On the precipitation side, our rainiest Valentine’s Day occurred 100 years ago with 2.29 inches of rain falling that day.

When it comes to snow, 6 inches covered the ground for Valentine’s Day 1913, so it’s been a while since we’ve been overly cold, snowy, or rainy on Valentine’s Day in central North Carolina.

If you’re over Valentine’s Day and just using this day to think about spring and longer, warmer days, then in just one week our sunsets will happen after 6 p.m.

Also in just under a month, we spring forward, so while our sunrises will be later, after 7 a.m., our sunsets will also be later — after 7 p.m.

Whether you love Valentine’s Day — or love to hate it — it can also serve as a reminder that spring is right around the corner.