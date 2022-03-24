RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Severe weather has been in the headlines this week with a multitude of warnings issued across the country. But do you know who is behind the warnings?

When you hear about a warning on television or receive a warning on your phone, the initial source is the meteorologists at your National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office (WFO).

In total, there are 122 NWS weather forecast offices across the country. Each WFO has a county warning area with 20 to 50 counties.

Remember that a warning can be thought of as high impact to an area. When a warning is issued, you need to take action.

For example, a Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado and you need to be prepared. A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been spotted or is radar indicated and you need to take immediate action.

Now that you know who issues them and the difference between a watch and a warning, you may be wondering just how many warnings are issued.

Over the last decade, from 2012 to 2021, there have been over 300,000 warnings issued in the United States.

The NWS office with the most warnings issued was the weather forecast office in Norman, Oklahoma. They issued 9,103 warnings.

The top four offices include: Jackson, Mississippi; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Atlanta, Georgia. The top offices are mainly from the Southern Plains to the Southeast.

So where does the NWS office in Raleigh fall in the listing? The Raleigh office is in 37th place with a total of 3,323 warnings.

A closer look at the numbers reveal that the majority were Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with 2,223 warnings issued. A Tornado Warning was issued 245 times.

When just looking at Tornado Warnings, the NWS office in Raleigh ranks 36th.

It is important to remember that a Tornado Warning does not always mean there was a confirmed tornado.

Of the remaining 855 warnings, issued, 445 were Flash Flood Warnings and 374 were Flood Warnings.

Tornadoes can occur throughout the year, but the peak months are right around the corner. April and May are the months with the most tornadic activity in North Carolina.

As we get ready to move into April, now is a good time to review your tornado safety plan with your family.

If you want to dive deeper into the data, you can access the online tool from Daryl Herzmann of Iowa State University.