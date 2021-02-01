Winter cold snaps getting shorter

Recent images of snow in the Northeast, windy conditions in the Midwest, and our bout of snow last week, may you have thinking warm thoughts. It turns out, Winter is not as harsh as it used to be.

Recent analysis from Climate Matters found that our consecutive days with highs below normal, or what you could call a cold snap, is getting shorter. In 1970, A typical cold snap would last about 16 days. In 2019, the average cold snap lasted about 10 days. That’s 6 fewer days in a row of cold weather in the last 40 years.

The analysis doesn’t mean we don’t see cold weather, but it isn’t sticking around as long. Snowfall also shows us getting warmer as only one of our top 10 snowiest winters is in this millennium.

Don’t break out your Spring gear just yet, but you likely won’t be wearing the heavy winter gear as often.