Winter is bringing less extreme cold to the Triangle than 50 years ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – This winter has had a little bit of everything – cold snaps, accumulating snow, crippling ice.

Despite the fact that the winter of 2020-21 has lived up to its name, it actually hasn’t been as cold as in previous decades.

In the 1960s and 1970s, it was common to see low temperatures drop into the teens and single digits every year.

Since 2000, RDU has officially only made it into the single digits four times.

This agrees with the analysis from Climate Central that shows overnight lows are some 10 degrees warmer than they were 50 years ago.

The coldest we have been so far this year is 20, which ties us for the 6th warmest low temperature recorded in a winter at RDU.

Our coldest high temperature so far this winter is 35, which is also 6th warmest in the course of a winter.

Our average temperature is in the bottom half for the winter so far, indicating our days have been chilly, but we haven’t seen the extreme cold like we used to decades ago because of global warming.