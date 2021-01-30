Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of central North Carolina

The last weekend of January is bringing another taste of wintry weather to central North Carolina.

After a quiet and chilly Saturday, clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of our next weather maker. We could first see some snow showers later this evening and into tonight. The best chance of snow will be north of Raleigh. Any totals should be on the lighter end.

Although we may see some snow showers later this evening and tonight, the main event will arrive early on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has placed portions of central North Carolina under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7PM Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. This is the area that is most likely to see impacts from snow and ice.

Right now, snow totals up to 1” will be possible, with the highest amounts along the I-85 corridor. Ice accumulations up to 0.2” will also be possible on Sunday.

After some possible snow, freezing rain will become the concern heading into early Sunday morning. Places along and north of I-85 will see the longest duration of freezing rain.

This is where we expect the highest ice totals. Freezing rain will eventually transition to rain as the day goes on, but it will be a chilly rain with temperatures hovering mainly in the 30s. Our southern counties will see warmer high temperatures on Sunday.

Any spots that see ice accumulation will have to watch for slick roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Some isolated power outages are also possible, especially along the I-85 corridor.

Monday will bring yet another chance for some scattered snow and rain showers. Moisture is limited, so this should not be a major concern. We will dry out by Tuesday.