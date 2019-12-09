Winter weather webinar happening tonight

Adam Fischer shovels out his vehicle to go to work Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Rochester, Minn. Heavy snow and gusting winds created blizzard-like conditions Monday across parts of the Midwest, prompting officials to close hundreds of schools, courthouses and businesses, and ground air travel. (Joe Ahlquist/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP)

You have the chance on Monday evening to participate in a free webinar that is all about winter weather.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh is sponsoring a Winter Skywarn Training webinar tonight from 7 to 8. They will focus on Central North Carolina winter hazards, snow climatology, how to measure snow, and so much more!

This training is similar to what you receive for severe weather reporting and identifying features. Perhaps the most important part of this webinar are the instructions on measuring snow, because when it does snow around here, your reports help us know what is falling and help us verify our forecasts.

