RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At the beginning of the year, we crunched the numbers and found that 2022 in the Triangle finished in a three-way tie for the second warmest year on record.

But when we talk about these warming temperatures, it doesn’t stop there. The entire globe experienced yet another warmer-than-average year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) calculated the average of both the land and ocean surface temperatures in 2022 and found it was 1.55 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the 20th-century average (57 degrees) putting last year at the sixth warmest since 1880, and firmly in the top 10 warmest years on record.

And here’s the thing with those top 10 warmest years: all of them have occurred since 2010 — with the last nine years now in the top ten.

Last year was also the 46th straight year with global temperatures higher than the 20th-century average.

We are also currently in a La Nina, the cool phase of the global climate circulation El Nino that can influence weather patterns. La Nina is when waters are cooler than average in the Tropical Pacific. While that likely did lower the overall global temperature slightly, even that didn’t prevent temperatures from climbing above that 20th-century average yet again.

The bottom line: the globe has been steadily warming for decades now. Even though we will still have periods of record-breaking cold across the world and here at home, the warming is, unfortunately, balancing out that cooling.

There’s a lot of data to unpack with this, and if you want to read the full report for yourself, you can find that here 2022 was the world’s 6th-warmest year on record. If you want to learn more about how they gather temperature data, read this.