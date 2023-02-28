RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Feb. 2023 here in the Triangle will go down as the warmest on record, as records dates back to 1887.

The average temperature, calculated using both the morning low temperatures and afternoon high temperatures, came in at 54 degrees. This tops 2017’s 53.3 degrees, that was previously the warmest Feb. in the Triangle.

It’s also important to note that the “normal” average February temperature is 44.9 degrees, meaning this year’s 54 degrees is more than nine degrees warmer than normal.

In addition to the warmest Feb. on record, this winter, Dec. through Feb., is the third-warmest on record, and the warmest winter in more than 90 years. Winter 2022-23 had an average temperature of 48.9 degrees.

The only winters warmer than this one were 1931-32 with an average temperature of 51.3 degrees, and 1889-1890 when the average temperature was 52.6 degrees.