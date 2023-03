RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pressure—it’s what basketball players feel throughout the month of March. It’s also a key component to forecasting.

High pressure can mean nice weather and sunshine, while low pressure usually means storms are ahead.

That’s a fact, from CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

