RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s wintertime and North Carolina rarely gets a snowy winter wonderland.

It always seems like we here in the triangle get an icy, wintry mix.

Did you know that ice just half the thickness of a hockey puck can add up to 500 pounds of weight to trees and powerlines and that can cause a lot of problems and make a slippery mess?

That’s a fact, from CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

