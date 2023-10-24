RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Did you know that North Carolina produces nearly 30 million pounds of pumpkins each year?

These large fruits like sunshine, not too much rain and temperatures right around 78 degrees.

These ideal conditions are often found in the western North Carolina region.

If you have the perfect conditions, you could even potentially grow one of the gigantic pumpkins like the 800-plus pound one showcased at this year’s North Carolina State Fair.

