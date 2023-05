RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the story goes, April showers bring about the May flowers during springtime in central North Carolina. But—there’s no nursery rhyme about pollen and allergies.

It’s often thought that allergies come from thick yellow pollen made from pine trees.

In actuality, it’s the invisible pollen from other grasses and trees that makes us sniffle and sneeze.

I’m CBS 17 chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein and that’s a fact.