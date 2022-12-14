RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During the holiday season, CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein wanted to know why North Carolina is such an active state for growing great Christmas trees in his latest edition of Weather Facts.

Many of us in North Carolina celebrate the holidays with a Christmas tree. As it turns out, our state produces more than 4 million trees every year.

The Fraser Fir, our country’s most popular tree, comes from the mountains of North Carolina.

The cooler temperatures and rain along with the altitude and soil make it the perfect climate to grow these beauties.

