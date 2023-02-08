RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A big change in the pattern for Super Bowl weekend and big changes to the forecast will mean rain sticking around Saturday and Sunday with some of us across the state seeing snow.

Despite record high temperatures in the Triangle Wednesday, a strong cold front is still expected to move through Friday bringing good rain chances and possibly even a few thunderstorms.

The cold front will then stall along the NC coast and an area of low pressure will move north along the front and enhance rain chances across the state both days this weekend. The end result will be cold and wet weather most of the weekend.

While it will be much colder in central North Carolina, it will likely not be cold enough to turn our rain into snow.

That will not be the case in the North Carolina mountains. Conditions are looking more favorable for snow in western North Carolina. The most likely timing for snow in the North Carolina mountains is Saturday night into Super Bowl Sunday. This is looking like the best chance of accumulating snow this winter for places like Asheville, Boone and the North Carolina ski resorts.

Central North Carolina will see rain likely Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures dropping from the 60s Friday, to the 50s Saturday and finally the 40s Sunday.

Drier weather and warmer temperatures return next Monday and Tuesday.

The high temperature at RDU Airport Wednesday was 75°. This ties the record high from 2019. Fayetteville made it up to 74°, well shy of the record of 82° set back in 2019.

So far this winter the Triangle has only received a trace of snow and that was in January. The average amount of snow the Triangle receives each winter is just over five inches.