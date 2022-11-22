RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The famous saying “third time’s a charm” may work for a lot of things in life, but for those wanting snow this winter in central North Carolina, that’s not the case.

A third and rare La Nina in a row this winter along with a few other factors could mean warmer temperatures, less precipitation and not much snow this winter.

An average winter here in Central North Carolina usually brings us about five inches of snow, but in the last three winters alone we haven’t even received seven total inches of snow.

Those low snow amounts along with warmer temperatures and below average precipitation are expected to continue this winter for central North Carolina.

One of the main reasons for this forecast is that La Nina is back this winter for the third year in a row. La Nina happens when water in the Pacific Ocean near the equator is cooler and it usually means warmer and drier weather here in North Carolina.

Having three La Nina Winters in a row is very rare and has only happened two other times since 1950.

We are also currently living through the second warmest year on record in the Triangle. Our temperatures this year are more like Charlotte, North Carolina instead of Raleigh and they average an inch less of snow than us each winter.

The warmer temperatures this year are part of a long-term warming trend. Over the past 60 years our average winter temperatures have gone up nearly five degrees. Warmer temperatures have lowered our average snow amount since 1887.

Since then, our all-time average snow amounts are 7.2 inches each winter. That number lowered to 5.3 inches over the past 30 years and down to 4.2 inches over the past 10 years.

We also continue to see warmer ocean temperatures. Since the ocean is only 100 miles from the Triangle, it still can impact our weather and snow chances.

That could simply mean one less snow event and one more rain event because the warm ocean water keeps the land temperatures above freezing at all levels of the atmosphere.

There will be several shots of cold air throughout the winter. High-pressure blocking patterns set up over Greenland to help send cold air down the East Coast.

There will also be wobbles in the polar vortex that will help send cold spells to North Carolina. The problem with these factors is they are hard to predict long-term and they must time out with some moisture in order to even have a chance of snow.

Noah’s forecast for this winter is also calling for warmer and drier than average conditions. Plus, a recent European forecast model echoes the forecast of warmer temperatures for December, January and February.

That is why the CBS 17 winter Outlook is calling for warmer than average temperatures, below average rain amounts — and for the fourth winter in a row — below average snow amounts likely less than four or five inches.

Snow lovers shouldn’t be too disappointed because the Triangle has never gone an entire winter without any snow. There have been trace amounts several times, but never a winter with absolutely no snow.

Students and teachers can also hold out hope because even with less than three inches of snow last year, we still managed to have three inclement weather days with no school in Wake County.