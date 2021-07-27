West Coast wildfire smoke will be back over NC on Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Smoke from wildfires on the West Coast will be back over North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday.

Haze from the fires moved over the state last week and affected air quality.

Numerous wildfires in the western part of the U.S. and Canada have created huge smoke plumes that carry thousands of feet up in the atmosphere. The jet stream then takes over carrying that smoke all the way across the country and spreads it across the east coast, including in North Carolina.

The smoke is high enough up in the atmosphere people most likely won’t smell it.

The smoke has also dissipated enough during its journey across the country where it won’t seem like thick smoke, but hazy conditions and poor air quality are possibly the rest of this week on the East Coast.