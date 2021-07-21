West Coast wildfires bring Code Orange Air Quality Alert to most of NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wildfires on the West Coast continue to have an impact on the air quality in North Carolina.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is now in effect for the vast majority of the state through Thursday.

A Code Orange means that members of sensitive groups, such as those with respiratory problems, may experience health effects, but the general public is less likely to be affected.

“Most people won’t experience any health problems, but those with respiratory issues may,” CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein said.

Numerous wildfires in the western part of the U.S. and Canada have created huge smoke plumes that carry thousands of feet up in the atmosphere. The jet stream then takes over carrying that smoke all the way across the country and spreads it across the east coast, including in North Carolina.

The wildfires don’t look to let up anytime soon and the jet stream doesn’t look to change much in the next several days, so the hazy conditions will likely be around for several more days.

The smoke is high enough up in the atmosphere people most likely won’t smell it. The smoke has also dissipated enough during its journey across the country where it won’t seem like thick smoke, but hazy conditions and poor air quality are possibly the rest of this week on the east coast.

Temperatures will also climb the rest of the week and top out near 90 degrees.