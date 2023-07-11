RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We are in the dog days of summer, and that’s not just because the dog park at Dix Park in Raleigh has finally reopened. It’s called the “dog days” because the dog star Sirius is almost in conjunction with the Sun, so the 20 days before and 20 days after that conjunction are considered the “dog days.”

Dog days or not, it’s hot and getting hotter.

When it’s time for Alyse Shemesh of Raleigh to take her dog Mischa outside, she tries to plan around the heat.

“Oftentimes in the morning or even in the early evening when it cools off, so the timing is really key,” she said.

No matter when you take them out, Shemesh also says make sure they’re drinking lots of water and pay very close attention to how they act in the heat.

“Look for signs of heat exhaustion and try to limit time outside to the times where it’s going to be the coolest, and just look at the weather that day,” she added.

Of course, it’s not just dogs suffering during the dog days, we all feel the impacts of heat! Unfortunately, it’s getting worse.

Climate Central says since 1970, the Triangle now has 18 more days on average above 95 degrees.

So just like you make your dog drink lots of water, take your own advice! Stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.

We talked to a UNC doctor who gives plenty of advice here.

So as you take your dogs out for a walk or let your kids run around on a summer afternoon, remember: concrete, asphalt and playground equipment all heat up quickly. It only takes one minute at 125 degrees to burn bare paws or bare feet.