RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday marked the true peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

While we’re now a day over the hump for the most tropical activity, there’s still almost three months of the season left to go.

September is also the most active month for hurricane landfalls in North Carolina. There have been 21 hurricanes that have made landfall in the Tar Heel State in the month of September, with Hurricane Fran being the strongest of the bunch.

Fran is the only Category 3 (major) hurricane to make landfall in North Carolina in September. =

Three of our more significant storms in central N.C. made landfall during this peak timeframe in early to mid-September. Hurricane Fran made landfall on September 5, 1996 with winds of 115 mph near Wilmington.

Three years later, Hurricane Floyd made landfall as a Category 2 just miles away from where Fran did just three years earlier. Then, Hurricane Florence also made landfall in an almost identical location as a Category 1. Although Florence had peak winds of 90 mph, its incredibly slow movement led to torrential rains and significant flash flooding.

While there are no direct tropical threats over the next week to North Carolina, the CBS 17 Storm Team will be monitoring the Atlantic every day to keep you and your family safe.