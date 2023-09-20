RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we approach a wetter, cooler, and windier weekend, the number one piece of uncertainty with the rain maker we’re likely going to see is: how tropical does it get? In essence, can it tap into the warmer water that’s under it in the Atlantic to strengthen?

If it does, it’s likely to take a more westerly track. That’s because of it trying to spin up into a subtropical storm, like what we dove into yesterday.

If it fails to become tropical at all, it will become something we’ve heard of many times before here in the Carolinas; a nor-easter.

Luckily, since it’s mid-September, we don’t have to worry about any of that messy wintry precipitation. However, that would take the developing system on a track where we have a good idea of where it’ll go — farther east, along or east of the coast. That would mean less rain and less wind for central North Carolina.

It would look nearly identical to a classic nor’easter; a low pressure system stalling and forming off an old frontal boundary off the Florida coast. It then runs up the east coast, pretty much paralleling it. Since we’re not in winter yet, it would be a plain ‘ole rain maker for a good chunk of the I-95 corridor.

We’ll know how tropical, if at all, this system will become by Thursday or Friday.