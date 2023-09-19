RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A weather system could affect central North Carolina this weekend. That system will likely be considered a subtropical storm system. What exactly is a subtropical system? In essence, it is a hybrid or a blend of two different types of low-pressure.

When you hear the CBS 17 Storm Team talking about bad or impactful weather, that weather is generated by an area of low pressure. We show that by using a red letter “L” on weather maps.

There are three distinct types of low-pressure systems. The first one is a low that forms over land.

Scientifically, they’re called baroclinic low-pressure systems. These account for the majority of disruptive weather that we see in N.C. and across the rest of the U.S. Another is a tropical system. Those are exactly what they sound like; tropical storms or hurricanes that form, develop, and mature entirely over water.

Then there’s what we could see this Saturday; a subtropical storm. Think of it as a blend of the two — tropical and a low over land. It still has gusty winds and torrential rain like what a tropical system would bring, but its rain and wind field is lopsided to one side of the storm’s center.

While there’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the timing, strength, and location of the highest impacts this weekend, impactful weather is becoming more likely in the Triangle.