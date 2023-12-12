RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re less than two weeks away from Christmas, and after that strong cold front came through the Triangle on Sunday, it is certainly feeling like winter!

With the cold air in and Christmas approaching, let’s talk about our chances for a white Christmas. They certainly come few and far between in the Triangle, but with the last one in 2010 — could this finally be the year?

We have to go halfway around the world to find out if we’ll hit the jackpot.

The jet stream over eastern Asia and the western Pacific Ocean is forecast to strengthen over the next week to 10 days as it moves closer to Alaska. It’s going to become an incredibly intense jet, with wind speeds expected to be well over 200 miles per hour.

Thanks to that area of high winds over six miles above the ocean surface in the Pacific, any potential rainmakers and cold air masses will be forced to stay well off to the north of much of the U.S. for at least a good chunk of next week.

Meanwhile, relatively mild air will surge north into most of the U.S., especially across the Plains and Midwest.

That’s why the 8-14 day temperature outlook for the week of Christmas has some shade of red across pretty much the entire lower 48 states. Remember that Christmas cold air outbreak last year? We’re in for what looks to be a polar opposite weather pattern this time around.

We only see a white Christmas about 2% of the time in the Triangle, and it’s even more rare in the Sandhills. This year is most likely going in the 98% category.

While we’re 13 days away and there’s still time for things to change, forecast models are in strong agreement that the pacific jet stream and its reinforced warm air arriving next week are locked in.