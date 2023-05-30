RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first four months of this year have been the warmest on record in the Triangle, but in terms of 90-degree days, we’re running behind.

So far this year, Fayetteville has had one day in the 90s while the Triangle has not had a single day at 90 degrees or warmer!

When we compare it to this time last year, the Triangle already had five 90-degree days, and Fayetteville already had 12.

Typically, the Triangle’s first 90-degree day is May 11, but it can occur as early as early March, or as late as late June.

Last year it happened on May 19, but this year it’s looking like it might not happen until June.

That doesn’t mean we haven’t been warm this month, either. We’ve had 11 days at or above average, including a number of days well into the 80s.

The June outlook from the Climate Prediction Center expects all of the middle Atlantic to have “equal chances” of being below or above average.

This doesn’t mean we won’t have warm weather. It means we are just as likely to be slightly below average as we do being slightly above.

So, warm weather lovers: have patience, because we know here in North Carolina once the warm temperatures arrive for the summer, it likes to stay for a while.