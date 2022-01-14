Winter storm timeline: What to expect and when in central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The forecast for Sunday’s winter storm is becoming more clear with snow, ice, and rain all still in the mix for central North Carolina.

This weather event is mainly going to be ice and rain, with only some snow expected.

As winds shift out of the south, and rain takes over in the afternoon any snow accumulation will be washed away.

Our biggest concern will be possible icing on roads, power lines, and trees. This ice accumulation along with wind gusts over 20 mph could lead to dangerous travel and power outages.

So when can you expect wintry weather?

For a wide swath of the CBS 17 viewing area, from Moore County to Halifax County, snow is forecast to begin around 4 a.m. and continue through 8 a.m.

Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill are included in this timeline.

This same area will transition from snow to a wintry mix beginning at 5 a.m. through noon.

The Triangle could see up to 1/3 of an inch of ice accumulation through midday. This could lead to power outages and slick roads.

Rain will follow for the rest of the day.

East of Interstate-95 could see a wintry mix from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed by rain for the rest of Sunday.

Rain could be heavy at times along with gusty winds. The rain should end by midnight on Sunday with a few flurries before skies dry out.

As skies clear overnight on Sunday, any lingering moisture on the roads could freeze into icy spots as lows drop to around 30.