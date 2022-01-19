Winter storm watch issued as some parts of central NC could see up to 6″ of snow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A winter storm watch will be in effect for all of central North Carolina from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

WHAT WE ARE EXPECTING: Accumulating snow, sleet, and ice. This is looking like a mainly freezing rain event for counties in the Sandhills and the Coastal Plain.

TIMING: Mainly Friday afternoon and evening, but some snow and mix will be possible Thursday night behind a cold front.

That cold front on Thursday brings rain to the area during the day and then ushers in the coldest air of the season.

After highs in the 40s, temperatures will fall late in the day Thursday and head to the lower 20s by Friday morning. Some minor snow accumulation will be possible Thursday night.

That front will stall along the North Carolina coast Friday and low pressure will move up along it on Friday. That low pressure will bring the moisture that will hit the arctic air to bring snow instead of more freezing rain like most of us saw last week.

Snow could fall throughout the day Friday and into Friday night. Some parts of central North Carolina, including Raleigh, could see up to 6 inches of snow by the time the storm moves out.

Toward Fayetteville and Goldsboro some freezing rain and sleet will also be possible. What we get will all depend on where the area of low pressure sets up. The closer the low gets to central North Carolina, the more likely it is we will have a mix. The farther away the low pressure drifts, the better chance the cold air keeps our precipitation type as snow.

The storm system will move away early Saturday with just some early lingering snow flurries. It will then be dry the rest of the weekend, but it will stay cold.

Highs on Friday will be in the 20s, look for 30s on Saturday and by Sunday highs will make it to 40.