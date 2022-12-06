RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s day two of Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

Monday, we talked about the most common ways we get winter weather here in Central North Carolina, but significant winter weather is more than just snow or ice, it’s also cold temperatures.

And after the unfortunate attack on the power grid in Moore County over the weekend, leaving tens of thousands of people without power in the cold, how can you make sure you and your home are protected?

For those who may have put together a hurricane kit for hurricane season — repurpose it! Make it a winter weather kit full of non-perishable food that can be eaten without heat or electricity.

Also make sure you have at least a five-day supply of water and all medicines should you not be able to refill them. And of course, have lots of blankets and layers should the power go out during a cold snap.

Nick Petro, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Raleigh also wants you to remember:

“If you’re using a generator when your power goes out, or if you’re running a fuel-powered heater, that you use it appropriately and make sure those generators, when you’re using them, are at least 15 feet away from your home,” he says.

Also don’t use the generator in your garage. Petro also says preparing now will keep you safe from whatever impacts winter weather brings.

Here are other tips the National Weather Service recommends:

Inspect your chimney

Caulk and weather strip doors and windows, and insulate your attic if possible

Insulate exposed pipes and clean out gutters

Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, add fresh batteries

Close blinds and curtains to retain heat

Close off rooms

Stuff towels or rags in the cracks under doors

Wear layers of loose-fitting and light, but warm, clothing

Eat and drink to provide energy that will warm your body, however, AVOID caffeine and alcohol

“Dangerous roads and long power outages: those are the two most likely impacts to central North Carolina residents when we have a major winter storm,” Petro also said.

And speaking of dangerous roads, while Tuesday was all about keeping where you live winter weather ready, what about protecting yourself if you do have to venture out?

Winter driving safety is Wednesday’s topic.