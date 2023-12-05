RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As winter creeps closer and closer on the calendar, it’s time to think about how you can prepare your home and car for a winter storm.

The kit at home looks a lot like one you’d prepare for hurricane season: non-perishable food, bottles of water, extra supplies of medicine and of course some fun for the family, board games!

This time around, we’re talking about a different season, a much colder one.

In case the power goes out, have extra blankets ready to go in the linen closet.

Closing blinds and curtains, as well as stuffing extra towels in cracks under doors that face outside works well to keep heat in.

You should also have an emergency kit ready to roll in the car as well.

From a road reflector to ice melt, there are several extra things that you keep in your trunk as we trek through winter: a first aid kit, a flashlight, snacks, water, and a road reflector are all good to have year round, but especially during the colder months.

A blanket and a warm jacket are good to have if the worse comes to worst, and ice melt and a shovel could get you out of an unfortunate situation. Of course, hopefully these are supplies that you throw in and never have to actually use, but as always, it’s better to be safe than sorry.