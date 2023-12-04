RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a weekend that certainly did not feel like the first of December, cooler temperatures are on the way for the rest of the work week. Considering the first week of December is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina, that seems like good timing.

For Day 1, we’re diving into winter weather patterns, and specifically, what kind of a system produces the most prolific snowfall totals across central North Carolina. That system is a coastal low, also called a nor’easter.

It’s not called a nor’easter because it travels up the eastern seaboard, but because it drives winds out of the northeast to impacted areas. One of the main reasons why these storms are so potent is because they tap into ocean moisture to intensify and produce more precipitation, whether it be rain or snow.

The setup for a North Carolina snow storm with a nor’easter has to first start with cold air that gets here before the snow maker does. If cold air isn’t in place first, then there’s a much bigger chance of that heavy snow maker becoming a heavy rain maker instead.

If the cold air (near freezing) arrives in time for a nor’easter traveling up the sweet spot in eastern North Carolina, blockbuster snow totals could come next.

This is exactly what we saw back in January 2000. The low pressure center (nor’easter) paralleled just east of I-95, bringing rain to the coast, and heavy snow to the Triangle. The impacts were nothing short of devastating, with more than 20 inches of snow tallied at RDU Airport. That total still stands as the most from a singular storm on record. Damages topped out at around $800 million in North Carolina alone according to NC State.

Other, more minor weather makers can produce snow in the Triangle, but only a nor’easter can really pack the paralyzing punch.