Winter weather school closures: Feb. 20

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some central North Carolina school systems are closing early Thursday in preparation for winter weather expected in the area.

A winter weather advisory was issued for 10 a.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. It was issued for the potential of 1 to 3 inches of snow and the hazards it could bring for roadways.

Rain continued to move out on Wednesday. Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 30s by early Thursday morning.

School systems releasing early:

Cumberland County Schools – Two hours early

Durham Public Schools – Three hours early

Halifax County Schools – Dismissing at noon

Hoke County Schools – Elementary schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m., middle and high schools release at 1:30 p.m.

Moore County Schools – One hour early

School systems closing: