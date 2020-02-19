Winter weather school closures: Feb. 20

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some central North Carolina school systems are closing early Thursday in preparation for winter weather expected in the area.
A winter weather advisory was issued for 10 a.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. It was issued for the potential of 1 to 3 inches of snow and the hazards it could bring for roadways.
Rain continued to move out on Wednesday. Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 30s by early Thursday morning.
School systems releasing early:
- Cumberland County Schools – Two hours early
- Durham Public Schools – Three hours early
- Halifax County Schools – Dismissing at noon
- Hoke County Schools – Elementary schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m., middle and high schools release at 1:30 p.m.
- Moore County Schools – One hour early
School systems closing:
- Chatham Charter School
