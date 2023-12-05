RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let’s face it, our winters are different now than they used to be! The average temperature from 1970 to now has warmed by more than 5 degrees! In addition to just the warmer temperatures, the number of days we spend above average has increased by 16 days since 1970.

Warmer winters may be better for our utility bills, but it extends allergy season since we need good frosts and freezes to kill or slow outside allergens. It also means more critters like bugs, mosquitoes and other pests will keep bugging us since the cooler weather normally keeps them in check.

Another impact on our warmer winters is less snow! Since we’ve started keeping records 136 years ago, our average snow in the Triangle is just under 7 inches. However, if we average the snow within the last 50 years it drops to 5.7″ Finally, the average snow within the last decade drops all the way to 4.1″

Looking at this data, as our winters keep getting warmer, they get less snowy! But as a reminder, just because our winters are warming doesn’t mean we won’t get big snow events or record breaking cold, it just means they will occur much less often.