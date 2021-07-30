WNCN 2020-2021 Annual EEO Public Report

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84-percent about four to six months after the second dose is injected.

In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine's effectiveness was strongest -- at 96.2-percent --between one week and two months after receiving the second dose. The study also showed that effectiveness declined an average of 6-percent every two months. Tested in more than 44,000 volunteers, it was determined that at the four-month mark, the effectiveness drops to 83.7-percent in most fully vaccinated individuals.